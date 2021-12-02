ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Doctor fined for amputating wrong leg of patient

Health Doctor fined for amputating wrong leg of patient
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A surgeon in Austria has been fined after amputating the wrong leg of a patient earlier in 2021.

The elderly patient's right leg was removed instead of his left, with the mistake only discovered two days later.

On Wednesday, the court in Linz found the 43-year-old guilty of gross negligence and fined her €2,700 (£2,296).

The widow of the patient, who died before the case came to court, was also awarded €5,000 in damages.

The patient attended the clinic in Freistadt last May to have his leg amputated but the surgeon marked the wrong limb for amputation, AFP news agency reports.

The mistake was identified during a routine bandage change and the patient was told he would have to have his other leg amputated as well.

At the time, the hospital said the incident had occurred as a "result of a sequence of unfortunate circumstances". Its director made a public apology at a news conference.

In court, the surgeon said there had been a flaw in the chain of command in the operating theatre.

When asked why she had marked the right leg and not the left, she said: "I just don't know".

Since the incident, she has moved to another clinic. Half of her fine has been suspended.

Cases like these are rare but there have been similar incidents in the past.

In 1995, a doctor in the US discovered halfway through surgery that he was amputating the wrong leg of a diabetic patient. He was forced to continue after cutting through muscles, tendons and ligaments.

Source: BBC

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: Only 280 of 50,000 Manya Krobo residents fully vaccinated
02.12.2021 | Health
Over 6,000 people living with HIV in Northern Region
02.12.2021 | Health
Police to inspect Covid vaccination card of ‘trotro’ drivers from January 2022
02.12.2021 | Health
COVID-19 making health workers, citizens forget about HIV– Korle Klottey MCE
02.12.2021 | Health
Universal Health Coverage must cover leprosy — Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye
02.12.2021 | Health
UGMC now operates Anti-retroviral Therapy services
02.12.2021 | Health
Bono region records 859 new HIV infections in 2020
01.12.2021 | Health
Centre for Plant Medicine Research launches two new products, celebrate 45th anniversary
02.12.2021 | Health
United States launches $45.5 million five-year project to improve Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in Northern Ghana
01.12.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line