Kwabena Frimpong honoured at Ghana Tertiary Prestigious Awards

The General Secretary for Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) in the Ashanti region, Mr Kwabena Frimpong was honoured at the Ghana Tertiary Prestigious Awards ceremony held at Wisconsin University College, Accra for his outstanding and positive impact on tertiary students and youth in Ghana.

Reading the content of the citation presented to Mr Kwabena Frimpong, the group described the youth icon as someone whose life is committed to helping and empowering the tertiary students and the teeming youth across the country.

They further described Mr Frimpong as someone who had carved a niche for himself by spearheading the development or empowerment of many youths to occupy influential positions and capacities.

The group noted that honouring such a selfless and kind-hearted youth was easy because of the passion he exudes and always availing himself to lead efforts aimed at youth development and empowerment.

"This citation is in recognition of your continuous dedication, efforts and selfless inputs to our tertiary education," part of the citation reads.

Receiving the award, Mr Frimpong was grateful for the honour done him.

He mumbled that the organisers had shown they were monitoring the little contributions he was making to better the lives of the youth both in school and outside.

This recognition, the youth activist posited would spur him on to give off his best as it is always a blessing to give than to receive.

He added that he was committed to doing his best for society anytime there is an opportunity to do so.

He dedicated the award to Hon Abena Osei-Asare (MP Atiwa East Constituency), Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Hon Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye (MP, Effiduase-Asokore), Mrs Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu(Wife of Majority Leader), Mr Francis Owusu-Akyaw, Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh, et al for their positive impact on his life.