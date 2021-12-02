ModernGhana logo
COVID-19: Only 280 of 50,000 Manya Krobo residents fully vaccinated

The Health Director of the Upper Manya Krobo district in the Eastern region, Mrs Esther Dua Oyinka, has raised alarm about the low turnout for the COVID-19 vaccination in the district.

She has, therefore, called on people in that part of the country, to disregard the false information surrounding the vaccination and go for the jab.

She dispelled rumours that the vaccine leads to untimely death, infertility, impotency and barrenness.

Speaking to the media, she lamented that out of a targeted population of 50,104, only 282 have so far been fully vaccinated.

She said 1,102 people have taken the first jab bringing the difference between the first and the second dose takers to 820.

Mrs Oyinka appealed to the people to accept the fact that COVID-19 is real and, therefore, they must protect themselves against it by taking the vaccine.

She said her office is doing everything possible to change the mindset of the residents about the vaccines.

