IGP working to operationalise $1m police emergency fund to cater for injured officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has disclosed that his administration is working to make available a $1m Police emergency fund that will cater for officers that sustain injuries during service.

Police officers yearly put their lives on the line to protect the citizenry. Besides the dangers associated with fighting crime, several officers this year have encountered accidents that have left them hospitalised in critical conditions.

Considering the risk associated with the job, IGP George Akuffo Dampare says plans are far advanced to secure an emergency fund that will cater for all unforeseen events.

“We are putting things in place to revive your welfare and I’ll give you two first. Very soon there will be an operationalisation, we are waiting for a presidential endorsement, which of course the President will come in and launch.

“There will be an over one million dollars police emergency intervention fund,” the new IGP who is continually being praised told officers in the Ashanti region where he is currently on a working tour.

He further explained, “Any officer who in line of duty gets sick or injured, we will not wait for any paper to be worked on from minister of interior, minister of finance and chasing round round looking for money to treat that person, we will immediately get help for that person.

“We will have funds available to treat that person wherever that treatment should be been it Ghana or abroad.”

The IGP also disclosed that the Police are in the process of establishing police Virtual Medical Center. Through the initiative, an App is being developed that will allow sick officers receive to medical care from wherever and whenever.

This is coming as a piece of good news for the Ghana Police Service and all of its officers.