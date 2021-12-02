ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IGP working to operationalise $1m police emergency fund to cater for injured officers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News IGP working to operationalise $1m police emergency fund to cater for injured officers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has disclosed that his administration is working to make available a $1m Police emergency fund that will cater for officers that sustain injuries during service.

Police officers yearly put their lives on the line to protect the citizenry. Besides the dangers associated with fighting crime, several officers this year have encountered accidents that have left them hospitalised in critical conditions.

Considering the risk associated with the job, IGP George Akuffo Dampare says plans are far advanced to secure an emergency fund that will cater for all unforeseen events.

“We are putting things in place to revive your welfare and I’ll give you two first. Very soon there will be an operationalisation, we are waiting for a presidential endorsement, which of course the President will come in and launch.

“There will be an over one million dollars police emergency intervention fund,” the new IGP who is continually being praised told officers in the Ashanti region where he is currently on a working tour.

He further explained, “Any officer who in line of duty gets sick or injured, we will not wait for any paper to be worked on from minister of interior, minister of finance and chasing round round looking for money to treat that person, we will immediately get help for that person.

“We will have funds available to treat that person wherever that treatment should be been it Ghana or abroad.”

The IGP also disclosed that the Police are in the process of establishing police Virtual Medical Center. Through the initiative, an App is being developed that will allow sick officers receive to medical care from wherever and whenever.

This is coming as a piece of good news for the Ghana Police Service and all of its officers.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Successive governments have failed Ghana — Ernesto Yeboah
02.12.2021 | Social News
Police to inspect COVID-19 cards from January 2022
02.12.2021 | Social News
Parliament’s refusal, failure to hold executive accountable betrayal of Ghanaians — Martin Amidu
02.12.2021 | Social News
2022 budget impasse: Parliament building a disrespectful society – Security analyst
02.12.2021 | Social News
CODA commissions modern school in Nsuaem
02.12.2021 | Social News
Supreme Court dismisses Yaw Boakye over $2.5m unpaid rent to Edward Boakye Trust Fund
02.12.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Unvaccinated civil servants to be denied access to workplaces from next month
02.12.2021 | Social News
IGP personally arrests V8 driver with fake number plate and careless driving at Nsutam
01.12.2021 | Social News
The Ghanaian woman with two vaginas penned down her story
01.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line