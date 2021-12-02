ModernGhana logo
Asantehene charges IGP to combat proliferation of arms

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to lead his outfit to combat the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country.

Although the government through the security agencies at the airports, borders, and ports have managed to confiscate some arms in recent times, there are some that have managed to escape various checkspoints into the hands of criminals.

These weapons are often found on arrested criminals who attack and rob civilians, sometimes going to the extreme of using them on victims.

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, when IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, he had a clear message for him.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II raised concern on the proliferation of arms in the country and urged the IGP to lead the Police administration to deal with the issue.

The Asantehene charged the IGP and the Police administration to uncover how unregistered arms and ammunition have become dominant in the country, whether domestically manufactured illegally or smuggled into the country.

He said if the Police administration succeeds in fighting it, it will be crucial in the fight against activities of armed robbers in the country.

The Asantehene while applauding the IGP for the good work he is doing, also urged him to deal with officers in the police administration that leases their guns to robbers to engage in criminal operations.

On his part, IGP George Akuffo-Dampare assured His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that he will work with the Police administration to execute their mandate.

