Covid-19: Unvaccinated civil servants to be denied access to workplaces from next month

Government is putting measures in place to deny unvaccinated civil servants access to their workplaces from January 2022.

This was emphasised by the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu when he launched the National Vaccination Month in Accra on 1 December 2021.

He said as government aims to vaccinate as many people as possible, civil servants that fail to take the Covid-19 jabs will not be allowed into their offices from next month.

“Workers of all government institutions, health facilities, and educational facilities will also not be allowed into such workplaces without vaccination certificates, and absence from work due to this reason will deprive a worker of his or her salary,” Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu said.

According to the Minister of Health, the police from next month will also check for the vaccination certificates of commercial drivers.

“Modalities for strict implementation have been laid down, and as part of them, the police would be checking vaccination certificates, in addition to driving licences of commercial drivers and riders,” the Health Minister added.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu further assured, “Let me take this opportunity to assure the public that all vaccines currently being deployed in the country — Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer — have received local and international authorisation, making them safe and effective,” he said.

“Vaccines save lives! We cannot overemphasise the importance of vaccination in health. It is evident that the single most important public health.”