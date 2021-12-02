Cape Coast: 9 Burkina Faso nationals arrested over alleged kidnapping

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested nine Burkina Faso nationals at Abura, a suburb of Cape Coast, in connection with the alleged kidnapping of one Salmane Tchaboutchou.

The arrest followed a complaint from the Chief of the Zombrama Community in Central Region and resident of Abura, Osman Dawda, that Salmane Tchaboutchou had been kidnapped by some unknown persons at Pedu in Cape Coast.

Police tracked and located the area and arrested the nine suspects.

A search conducted in their room led to the recovery of sixteen cell phones, one HP Laptop and seven exercise books.

According to the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, investigations revealed that suspects lured their victims from neighbouring countries and promised them lucrative jobs in the mining sector in Ghana.

“As part of the employment requirement, victims are to carry some amount of money on them to Ghana. On their arrival, the suspects take the said money from them and kidnap them. They are then made to call relatives to pay a ransom”.

The suspects are being investigated on human trafficking, abetment of kidnapping, kidnapping, unlawful entry into the country and resident in Ghana without valid documents.

DCOP Kwado Antwi Tabi cautioned foreigners who enter the country to perpetrate crimes that they would not be spared when they are caught.