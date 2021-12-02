Some few cops use the ammunition to engage in criminal activities, weed them out — Asantehene charges IGP

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to weed out the bad nuts within the Ghana Police Service to inspire confidence among the populace.

He says some police officers are in bed with criminals and have been covering up for them.

The Asantehene made this statement when the IGP paid a courtesy call on him as part of his tour of the Ashanti region.

“While there are very good police officers, there are few others who indulge in criminal activities. The bad ones have brought the name of the police service into disrepute. They use the ammunition given to them to engage in criminal activities. Ensure that this is addressed,” the Asantehene said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on his part, assured that his administration is committed to reforming and strengthening the foundation of the Ghana Police Service.

“With God on our side, we want to ensure that whoever succeeds this administration will have a better police service to work with. We want it to be better because if the next administration has a better understanding of the job, whatever we have started will be continued by them.”

“We are thus praying to God to help us do better than our predecessors such that the police can redeem its image,” Dr. Damapare said.

The current police administration has been widely praised for taking steps to restore public confidence whiles boosting the morale of officers.

---citinewsroom