ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Some few cops use the ammunition to engage in criminal activities, weed them out — Asantehene charges IGP

Headlines Some few cops use the ammunition to engage in criminal activities, weed them out — Asantehene charges IGP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to weed out the bad nuts within the Ghana Police Service to inspire confidence among the populace.

He says some police officers are in bed with criminals and have been covering up for them.

The Asantehene made this statement when the IGP paid a courtesy call on him as part of his tour of the Ashanti region.

“While there are very good police officers, there are few others who indulge in criminal activities. The bad ones have brought the name of the police service into disrepute. They use the ammunition given to them to engage in criminal activities. Ensure that this is addressed,” the Asantehene said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on his part, assured that his administration is committed to reforming and strengthening the foundation of the Ghana Police Service.

“With God on our side, we want to ensure that whoever succeeds this administration will have a better police service to work with. We want it to be better because if the next administration has a better understanding of the job, whatever we have started will be continued by them.”

“We are thus praying to God to help us do better than our predecessors such that the police can redeem its image,” Dr. Damapare said.

The current police administration has been widely praised for taking steps to restore public confidence whiles boosting the morale of officers.

---citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Let's disband witch camps; it's barbaric, indictment on conscience – Jane Naana
02.12.2021 | Headlines
1st Deputy Speaker’s ruling on motion for rescission of approved 2022 budget wrong – Iddrisu Haruna
02.12.2021 | Headlines
Court withdraws arrest warrant for Xavier-Sosu after reporting himself
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Joe Wise ‘abandons’ seat for 2nd Deputy after chaotic ruling on Minority’s motion
01.12.2021 | Headlines
All my appliances have been destroyed by ‘dumsor’ – Otumfuo
01.12.2021 | Headlines
‘A Deputy Speaker is not a Speaker, I’m an MP’ – Joe Wise
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Adwoa Safo impersonation: Findings from our preliminary investigations disturbing – Minority
01.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: NDC MPs sing Revolution song in parliament to overturn Majority's decision
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Acting Speaker Joewise throws out minority’s motion to overturn approved 2022 budget
01.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line