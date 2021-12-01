ModernGhana logo
IGP personally arrests V8 driver with fake number plate and careless driving at Nsutam

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has personally arrested a 29-year-old man, Gilbert Tweneboah Danso for careless and inconsiderate driving at Nsutam in the Eastern region.

Suspect Gilbert Tweneboah was also identified to be using fake number plate after investigation.

He was said to be using Toyota Vitz registered number plate for his Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration number GB 3729-20 as the vehicle has been impounded for further investigation and possible prosecution.

According to a statement from the Police, on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at about 12:30pm, Dr. Dampare was onboard a service vehicle No. GP 1 traveling from Anyinam direction towards Accra.

On reaching a section of the road at Akim Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, whiles in traffic, a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration number, GB 3729-20 driven by one Gilbert Tweneboah Danso aged 29 years with one person on board, who was coming from the same direction failed to observe traffic ahead and drove through the opposite lane forcing oncoming vehicles unto the shoulders of the road.

He was subsequently pursued by the IGP and arrested.

The suspect was then handed over to the Kibi District Commander, who in turn handed him over to the Divisional MTTD Kibi for further action.

He was detained and is assisting the police with the investigation.

However, the statement further revealed that “When the vehicle's insurance was checked with the National Insurance Code *920*57# it revealed that the vehicle is a Toyota Vitz. Exhibit Toyota Land Cruiser No. GB 3729-20 has been impounded at the Kibi District Command.

No. 40748 G/Sgt Raphael Kofi Sallah is in charge of the case.”

---DGN online

