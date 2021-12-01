Joe Wise ‘abandons’ seat for 2nd Deputy after chaotic ruling on Minority’s motion

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu literally abandoned the chairing of proceedings in Parliament on Wednesday, December 1 after he had suspended sitting for an hour following confusion that erupted after he ruled against a motion by the Minority Caucus.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, asked Parliament to set aside the approval of the 2022 budget statement by the Majority on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

After a lengthy debate on the matter, Mr. Osei-Owusu who chaired the sitting in the absence of the Speaker turned down the motion.

He subsequently suspended sitting for an hour following the confusion that ensued after his ruling.

Hours after the suspension, the Second Deputy Speaker, who’s the Independent MP for Fomena, Andrews Asiamah, assumed the Speaker position instead of the First Deputy Speaker.

The Second Deputy Speaker subsequently adjourned the meeting to Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Prior to the adjournment, Haruna Iddrisu raised concerns with the 1st Deputy Speaker’s ruling.

“For the record, we expected the 1st Deputy Speaker, who was in the chair, to put a question on a motion that was moved by me and seconded by Honourable Mahama Ayariga, but he chose to give a ruling. We intend to question his ruling on that matter and to insist that he puts a question on the motion. And also to remind the Majority that, a majority is members present in the chamber and voting, not any imagined numbers sitting somewhere or elsewhere,” the Minority Leader said.

