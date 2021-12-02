ModernGhana logo
Akatsi South: Ignore Covid-19 vaccine misconceptions and get vaccinated — Health Director to residents

Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Health Director has called on every citizen of the country to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as the deadly Omicron variant strikes.

So far, 24 cases of the Omicron variant has been recorded in Ghana.

He urged all especially the youths to ignore the misconceptions and lies been circulated about the covid-19 vaccine.

He said the only category of people who were excluded from taking the vaccine doses are children below 15 years and pregnant women.

Dr Nyarko noted that government has approved Covid 19 vaccine for school children who are 15 years and above.

He pleaded with the parents to cooperate and allow their children to take the doses to help prevent them from the virus.

"There are vaccines for children from 15 years and above, and we need the concerns and cooperation of parents since they cannot decide on their own," he added.

He continued that, Akatsi South has recorded 51 covid 19 cases with 3 deaths since the pandemic.

Dr Nyarko added that government would be distributing mosquito nets across the country starting on Wednesday, December 1 to eradicate malaria and its related diseases.

"We will cover about 1,270,000 people, 34,000 households and 530,000 communities in the districts," he stated.

Dr Nyarko who was addressing the people of Ahlefedo electoral area in Akatsi South Municipality of Volta Region on Tuesday November 30, 2021 encouraged the residents to maintain good personal hygiene.

Mr Martin Kofitse Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akatsi South who was present at the meeting also urged the residents to get vaccinated to stay safe.

He further urges them to sleep under a treated mosquito net for their own safety.

Mr Samuel Eli Wemegah, the Assemblymember of the area thanked the Health Director and the MCE for their efforts in keeping the safety of his people.

He called on authorities to as a matter of urgency construct their bad roads, extend the rural electrification projects and provide potable water to the area.

At the gathering were chiefs and elders of Ahlefedo, unit committee members, teachers among others.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
