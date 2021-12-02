Akatsi South: Residents of Ahlefedo Electoral Area appeal for better roads

Residents of Ahlefedo Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have called on government to as a matter of urgency construct their roads for easy access.

They claimed all the roads linking them to other electoral areas have been cut off by either stagnant waters or erosion making life unbearable.

Mr Martin Kofitse Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area has stated that government will do its possible best to shape the roads.

According to him, the Municipal Assembly used to have a grader who help in reshaping and constructing some vital roads but was nowhere to be found when he assumed office.

Mr Nyahe added that he will put some measures in place to ensure all dilapidated roads are reconstructed.

He congratulated the Assemblymember of the area, Mr Samuel Eli Wemegah for his constant hard work.

"Today, l witnessed the bad roads myself, and my heart bleeds for my own people, we will do our possible best to construct these roads," he stated.

Mr Nyahe said this in a community meeting held with the people of Ahlefedo electoral area on Tuesday, November 30,2021 at the premises of Ahlefedo Basic school, to see the way forward for better living.

Mr Samuel Eli Wemegah, the Assemblymember of the area in interaction with ModernGhana News stated that the people of his community have been suffering to get good potable water, electricity and good roads for some years now.

Mr Wemegah mentioned that many pregnant women lost their lives and babies to the bad nature of the roads filled with many deep potholes.

"When it rains, you can not use this road. The water takes over the whole area and there will be nowhere to pass," he fumes.

Mr Akpabli Kenneth, a teacher of Ahlefedo L/A Basic School also lamented the bad nature of the road and appealed to authorities to put their grievance to rest.

Madam Dotsey Comfort, a trader, who spoke to ModernGhana news on behalf of market women cried over how they struggle everyday especially on Akatsi market days in transporting their goods to the market.

"We are suffering, even when you are sick, getting the health facility too is a big problem," she lamented.

Mr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital Director of Health, who was present at the occasion with his people to talk to Ahlefedo people on health matters urged the general public to ignore the misconceptions about the covid-19 vaccine and get vaccinated ahead of the yuletide.

He noted that many teachers do not attend school in the area especially when it rain since the roads is normally cut off by water.

The meeting was highly attended by the chiefs and elders of the electoral area, unit committee members and many others.