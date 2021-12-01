ModernGhana logo
Wisconsin Tescon wins big at GUPS PRO Awards

By Prince A A Sadat
The Wisconsin International University College branch of the Tertiary Education Students’ Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (WISCONSIN TESCON) have demonstrated yet another historic case for exemplary leadership at the just ended Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) professional awards (GUPS PRO AWARDS) at the GNAT Hall on 26th November, 2021.

The TESCON President, Prince A. A. Sadat won the Students Personality of the Year award, a recognized student body advisor who has gone above and beyond in their role. He has been a role model, a support source for students, and a guiding individual for student leadership.

The TESCON Communications Director, Mr. Stephen N. N. Anum also won the Student Politician of the Year, a recognized professional student who has proven commitment to students’ politics and made a lasting impact in students’ leadership.

Wisconsin TESCON crowned the day by winning the Student Organisation for the Year, a recognized student organization that has planned and executed students’ events that improved students’ campus life and contributed to the growth and development of the members, school, and society at large.

The President, Prince A. A. Sadat, receiving the award on behalf of the association said; “I want to dedicate this award to the National Youth leader of my party, Mr. Henry Nana Boakye, Esq. (Nana B.), Hon. Moses Abor, my Regional Youth Organiser, Mr. Samuel Annobil Baidoo, my national TESCON Coordinator, My Daniel Obeng (Barrister Danny), my regional TESCON Coordinator, my Constituency Youth Organiser and his Deputy and all party officers and government appointees for the support thus far. I want to also commend my TESCON Executives for their hard work which has brought us this honour. To my TESCON Members, I cannot thank you enough. You are the best group of people I have ever worked with. You make this work so simple for me and I can confidently say, I lead the best team in the world. May God bless you all one by one.”

The President of GUPS, H. E. Stephen Kwasi Acquah, in his welcome address stated that the GUPS PRO Awards 2021 was designed to recognise professional students, leaders, and organizations for their hard work and contribution to their chosen sectors in a professional way.

The event attracted a lot of dignitaries, including the Minister for Energy, Hon. Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Morning Show Host, Mr. Kwami Sefah-Kayi popularly called Chairman General, H. E. Louisa Atta-Agyemang, president of YDUA those in the educational, business and political sector who graced the occasion.

