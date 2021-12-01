ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Illegal structures under GRIDCo, ECG transmission lines to be demolished – Energy Minister

Social News Illegal structures under GRIDCo, ECG transmission lines to be demolished – Energy Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said illegal structures constructed under all Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) transmission lines will be demolished soon.

The Manhyia South MP said the structures will be bulldozed to prevent them from causing damage to the transmission lines.

The move comes on the back of some damage caused to the 330kV Aboadze-Kumasi transmission lines at Bogoso by a communication tower after it fell on it.

The damage caused to the transmission lines has resulted in power outages in the Ashanti Region.

Dr Prempeh was speaking to the media when he toured the Anwomaso substation of GRIDCo in the Oforikrom Municipality.

The minister, who bemoaned encroachment and construction of unauthorised structures under the transmission lines, attributed it to regulatory failures.

He reiterated the need for ECG and GRIDCo to explain to residents in the Ashanti Region the cause of power the recent outages in the region.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
58-year-old man drowns whilst fishing
01.12.2021 | Social News
Teacher group condemns deductions for One Teacher, One Laptop initiative
01.12.2021 | Social News
Police officer who kissed the thighs of woman granted bail
01.12.2021 | Social News
Lesotho ex-PM Thomas Thabane charged for murdering wife
01.12.2021 | Social News
Savannah Region: President for Gonjaland Youth Association calls for calm at Lukula
01.12.2021 | Social News
2022 Budget: Majority, Minority impasse unhealthy — ACEPA
01.12.2021 | Social News
US launches $45.5m five-year project to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in the North
01.12.2021 | Social News
'Passage of Affirmative Action Bill will enable women inclusion in decision making' — Kinna Likimani
01.12.2021 | Social News
Anti-LGBTQ bill doesn't criminalise intersex — Sam George
30.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line