Illegal structures under GRIDCo, ECG transmission lines to be demolished – Energy Minister

Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said illegal structures constructed under all Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) transmission lines will be demolished soon.

The Manhyia South MP said the structures will be bulldozed to prevent them from causing damage to the transmission lines.

The move comes on the back of some damage caused to the 330kV Aboadze-Kumasi transmission lines at Bogoso by a communication tower after it fell on it.

The damage caused to the transmission lines has resulted in power outages in the Ashanti Region.

Dr Prempeh was speaking to the media when he toured the Anwomaso substation of GRIDCo in the Oforikrom Municipality.

The minister, who bemoaned encroachment and construction of unauthorised structures under the transmission lines, attributed it to regulatory failures.

He reiterated the need for ECG and GRIDCo to explain to residents in the Ashanti Region the cause of power the recent outages in the region.

