ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.12.2021 Headlines

Covid-19: Omicron variant strikes Ghana, first case recorded

Covid-19: Omicron variant strikes Ghana, first case recorded
01.12.2021 LISTEN

Ghana has recorded its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

This was disclosed by Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, Ghana Health Service.

He said the variant was detected in passengers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Nigeria and South Africa on 21st November, 2021.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has assured that persons who have already taken the COVID-19 double jab should not be scared of being attacked by the new variant of COVID-19, 'Omicron'.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is not yet clear if Omicron causes more severe disease.

Many countries have banned flights to and from South Africa of which its President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on countries to “urgently” reverse “scientifically unjustified” travel bans linked to the discovery of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

In an interview with 3FM's Sunrise on Monday hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano said “the vaccine can protect the omicron…the new variant”.

“The vaccine improves your immune system so you are better off vaccinated than not being vaccinated because those who have been vaccinated are immune. Do not fear”.

Dr. Amponsah-Achiano who is also the Coordinator of the vaccination exercise assured that “we have the system to detect if it is reported in Ghana”.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Budget approval: NDC and Adwoa Safo’s PA engage in ‘It’s her-It’s not her’ tug-of-war
01.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 Budget fight: Richard Sky in Supreme Court to challenge Bagbin, Joe Wise decisions
01.12.2021 | Headlines
10 BOST workers to be sacked over fuel adulteration
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Minority investigates impersonation of Adwoa Safo in 2022 budget approval
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Akuapem Poloo returns to prison, court dismisses appeal
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Peace Council to fighting Bawku factions to cease fire
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Majority’s approval of 2022 budget is a show of middle finger to Ghanaians — Felix Kwakye Ofosu
01.12.2021 | Headlines
We'll reduce proposed 1.75% E-Levy — Ofori-Atta
01.12.2021 | Headlines
You had no business taking part in the vote whiles presiding over proceedings – Minority blasts First Deputy Speaker
30.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line