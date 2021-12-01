Covid-19: Omicron variant strikes Ghana, first case recorded

01.12.2021 LISTEN

Ghana has recorded its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

This was disclosed by Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, Ghana Health Service.

He said the variant was detected in passengers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Nigeria and South Africa on 21st November, 2021.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has assured that persons who have already taken the COVID-19 double jab should not be scared of being attacked by the new variant of COVID-19, 'Omicron'.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is not yet clear if Omicron causes more severe disease.

Many countries have banned flights to and from South Africa of which its President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on countries to “urgently” reverse “scientifically unjustified” travel bans linked to the discovery of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

In an interview with 3FM's Sunrise on Monday hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano said “the vaccine can protect the omicron…the new variant”.

“The vaccine improves your immune system so you are better off vaccinated than not being vaccinated because those who have been vaccinated are immune. Do not fear”.

Dr. Amponsah-Achiano who is also the Coordinator of the vaccination exercise assured that “we have the system to detect if it is reported in Ghana”.