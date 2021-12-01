Savannah Region: President for Gonjaland Youth Association calls for calm at Lukula

01.12.2021 LISTEN

The President for Gonjaland Youth Association (GLYA), Lawyer Alhaji Mohammed Amin Osman, has called for calm over the looming tension at Lukula at the Wasipe Traditional Area in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region between Gonjas and Mamprusis over land royalties.

Lawyer Amin made this call in a press statement following disturbances over which Chief has the right to take royalties from Fulani settlers in the area.

He explained that the people of Wasipe Traditional Area in particular, and Gonjaland in general are peace loving people who always promote peaceful co-existence with other people who have common borders with them.

"The leadership and membership of Gonjaland Youth Association (GLYA) are therefore urging the youth of Daboya in particular and Gonjaland in general to remain calm in the light of the unfortunate reports of impeding violence".

He also expressed his disappointment in Joy News' North East regional correspondent and the media house for publishing comments by individuals who seek to promote violence and conflict.

"The said report by the Joy News reporter, Eliasu Tanko of the North East Region, was unfortunate and regrettable. It was completely needless, misplaced and self-serving, as it seeks to promote avoidable conflict in the area".

He commended the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon Saeed Muazu Jibril, and his colleague the North East Regional Minister for their efforts to maintaining calm in the area.

Read full statement below:

GONJALAND YOUTH ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT CALLS FOR CALM IN LUKULA AND URGES JOY NEWS TO AVOID PUBLISHING VIOLENT COMMENTS FROM SOONAABA NANTONGMA SEIDU

Our attention has been drawn to a news item which was carried by Joy News on 30th November, 2021 about looming tension at Lukula of the Wasipe Traditional Area in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region. The said report by the Joy News Reporter, Eliasu Tanko of the North East Region, was unfortunate and regrettable. It was completely needless, misplaced and self-serving, as it seeks to promote avoidable conflict in the area.

The people of Wasipe Traditional Area in particular, and Gonjaland in general are peace loving people who always promote peaceful co-existence with other people who have common boarders with them, as part of efforts to develop their young Savannah Region. They will therefore not be unnecessarily drawn into any form of exchanges arising from intimidation and threats of violence purportedly coming from some Elders and Chiefs of Janga in the North East Region.

It is a known fact that Gonjas, as a people, are always guided by the basic principles of Rule of Law in their efforts to develop their land. The leadership and membership of Gonjaland Youth Association (GLYA) are therefore urging the youth of Daboya in particular and Gonjaland in general to remain calm in the light of the unfortunate reports of impending violence.

We however find it important to state that, though the said intimidations and threats may be coming from some Elders and Chiefs of Janga, which could be considered irresponsible and uncalled for, we urge the youth and people of Wasipe Traditional Area to treat the intimidation and threats with the contempt they deserve.

We the leadership and membership of GLYA will use every lawful means to ensure that not even a small piece of land legitimately belonging to Wasipe Traditional Area and for that matter Gonjaland gets lost to anybody, either through intimidationn, threat, conflict or any other reason, as some Elders and Chiefs of Janga appear to promote.

As youth of Gonjaland, we place a very high value on the lives and properties of our people, and we shall guard our land forever. It must be noted that, the era of acquisition of allodial title to land by conquest is long gone, and this is well settled under the laws of Ghana. All peace loving and civilized groups are expected to take particular note of this and act accordingly.

In this regard, we wish to urge the Security Agencies who have been working very hard and around the clock to maintain peace and order in the Traditional Area and its environs, to investigate and establish the veracity or otherwise of the intimidationn and threats of war, conflict and violence by the Elders and Chiefs of Janga, more particularly by one Soonaaba Nantongma Seidu. Any adverse findings should be dealt with accordingly and decisively. The GLYA is willing to assist and cooperate with the Security Agencies in this regard.

It is worth noting that we are aware and appreciate efforts by the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon Saeed Muazu Jibril, and his colleague the North East Regional Minister to maintain calm in the area. We therefore urge them not to be distracted by any threats and unsubstantiated allegations against their persons by some individuals who are only seeking their parochial interest. We encourage the Hon Ministers to concentrate on their efforts towards bringing peace to the land and the people.

We the leadership and membership of GLYA stand firmly by the Savannah Regional Minister and the Security Agencies in their efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace in the area. We have a lot of trust in them, and believe in their strategies in this regard. We are, therefore, urging the Chiefs and people of Wasipe Traditional Area in particular, and Gonjaland in general, to remain calm and peaceful, and allow appropriate and lawful authorities to handle the matter in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

As the youth of Gonjaland, we shall remain committed to our honourable duty and responsibility to protect every piece of our land bequeathed to us by our ancestors and the great Warrior and Founder of the Gonja Kingdom, Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa. We have absolute confidence in our Traditional Authorities and their ability to protect and defend our land without resorting to violence, unless otherwise compelled by circumstances to do the contrary with full vigor.

We reiterate our disappointment in the Joy News Reporter, Eliasu Tanko, and the media house for publishing comments by individuals who seek to promote violence and conflict. We are aware of the personal interest the Reporter has in this matter, but a reputable media platform like Joy News should not be allowed to be used by him to disturb the peace of the peace in the area.

The leadership and membership of GLYA wish to express our profound appreciation to the youth, elders and chiefs of Wasipe Traditional Area for remaining calm amidst the baseless and unwarranted intimidation and threats. We also wish to express our appreciation to the descening people of Janga who cherish and work for peaceful co-existence with their neighbouring communities.

May the Almighty God bless us all.

Sign

Lawyer Alhaji Mohammed Amin Osman

President, GLYA

Issued by

Borejinkpr Habibu Muftawu

(PRO-GLYA)

0240130711