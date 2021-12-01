No vaccination, no workplace entry by 31st December – Dr Da Costa to Health workers.

01.12.2021 LISTEN

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Da-costa Aboagye said health workers who are not vaccinated by December 31, 2021 would not be permitted to workplaces and hospital premises except they have a negative PCR test result. He said this necessary to protect patients and staff from covid-19.

He therefore advised health workers to take advantage of the vaccination month and get vaccinated.

He added that “the ministry of health and Ghana Health Service is working through a comprehensive stakeholder engagement program to make sure health workers’ rights are respected within the legal framework to restrict people from work places if they are not vaccinated”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health service will today, 1st December 2021, launch a national covid-19 vaccination month to afford people including health workers the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Dr Da Costa told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the government through many efforts have brought in 12.3 million doses of vaccines, out of which 4million arrived within the last few weeks and over 5million have gone into people’s arms.

He said during the initial segmentation of covid-19 vaccination exercise, health workers for example were given priority at the time when the vaccines were not enough for everyone and if they do not take advise of the vaccination month to get vaccinated then the only way for them to enter any hospital will be showing a negative PCR test result.

“By December 31, you would have to show your covid-19 certificate or a negative PCR test before being admitted to our health premises and this is to protect yourself, our patients and staff. He reiterated.

The Ministry of Health’s website says 21% of the population have received at least a dose of the vaccine and 7% fully vaccinated.