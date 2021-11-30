You had no business taking part in the vote whiles presiding over proceedings – Minority blasts First Deputy Speaker

The Minority has taken a swipe at the First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Joseph Osei-Wusu for counting himself during voting exercise in Parliament while presiding as a sit-in Speaker.

The First Deputy Speaker who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai on Tuesday acted in the capacity of the Speaker in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin to oversee proceedings in the House.

Hon. Joseph Osei-Wusu included himself during a vote count to form a majority of 138 reps to approve the 2022 budget statement of the ruling government that was rejected last Friday.

Appalled by the incident, the Minority at a press conference this evening blasted the First Deputy Speaker for what they say is a disrespect of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

“Today will pass in history as a dark day for Ghana’s constitutional parliamentary democratic practice. Today I’m particularly disappointed in the conduct of the First Deputy Speaker, having to count himself and to exercise a vote in order to meet their mandatory defined 138 without respect to our standing orders and to the 1992 constitution,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu addressed the press.

The Tamale South MP continued, “He [Hon. Joseph Osei-Wusu] has no business counting himself amongst them. What they have done is also a nullity to quote them if we are to respect the constitution.”

The Minority warns that it will face the majority in parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and will henceforth insist that every decision taken in the House is done by a headcount.