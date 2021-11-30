Akufo-Addo leaves for Conference of Black Caucus of US state legislators

President Akufo-Addo left Ghana, today, Tuesday, 30 November 2021, to attend the 45th Annual Legislative Conference of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators being held in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America.

The event, which will be attended by US Vice-President Kamala Harris, will see President Akufo-Addo deliver the keynote address at the “Africa Flagship Programme” session of the Conference on “the intersectionality of Ghana’s post-COVID-19 economic development strategy and that of the US”.

The National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) is America’s premier organisation representing and serving the interests of African-American State legislators.

With more than 700 members representing more than 60 million Americans, NBCSL serves as a network, advocate and catalyst for public policy innovation, information exchange, and joint action on critical issues affecting African Americans and other marginalized communities.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP, and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, 2 December 2021, and, in his absence, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.