Media General, Eli Beach Resort present relief items to tidal waves victims

By Chris Koney
Social News
On Monday 29th November 2021, Ghana’s leading media conglomerate, the Media General Group and the Eli Beach Resort presented relief items to victims of the tidal waves that swept through homes in parts of the Volta region two weeks ago.

The presentation was done at a brief event held at the Anloga Municipal Assembly, which was attended by Member of Parliament for Keta, Hon Gakpey, Member of Parliament for Anlo, Hon. Richard Kwame Sefe, Municipal Chief Executive for Keta Hon. Emmanuel Gemegah and District Chief Executive for Anloga, Hon. Seth Yormevu.

Hon. James Etornam Flolu, the District Chief Executive for Afadjato South represented the Volta Regional Minister, Honorable Archibald Yao Letsa and Sylvester Kumawu, Assembly Member for Amutinu/Salakope electoral area, represented the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Honorable Dzifa Gomashie. There were other opinion leaders, victims of the tidal waves, management members of Media General and Eli Beach Resort in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Media General Group, Beatrice Agyemang highlighted the need to protect the victims and cushion them from experiencing the full effect of the disaster by providing a rapid response which is critical for their survival, recovery process and rebuilding of their communities.

“As a responsible organization, we decided to urgently support to bring relief to the affected people. For this reason, we collaborated with Eli Beach Resort and launched the “Eli Beach Resort – Media General Save A Life campaign” to offer support to the victims by providing cash amount and relief items. It is important for all stakeholders to come together to find a lasting solution to this problem which has affected these communities for several years”, she added.

On his part, the General Manager of Eli Beach Resort said, “we are confident the items being donated this morning will go a long way in helping the victims to recover from this disaster. We also want to thank the Media General Group for collaborating with us to achieve this and looking forward to more partnerships in the future”.

The items donated included bags of raw maize, bags of maize flour, bags of Tombrown, bags of Yenam Soya, sanitary pads, toiletries, food items, and bales of clothing, shoes and bags. Corporate bodies acknowledged for supporting the initiative include Lexta Ghana, Yedent Agro, Didi pa foods, Homepro, Clothe Ghana Family and Latex foam.

