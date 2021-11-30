I never accepted salary, ex-gratia when I served as Finance Minister – Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has disclosed that he never accepted salary during the four years he served in government.

The Ghanaian statesman after working in banking for close to three decades was appointed as Finance Minister for Ghana in 2009.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on the ‘Eko sii sen’ programme on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has revealed that he served without pay as Finance Minister for four years.

According to him, he never accepted a salary and also waived the huge sum he was to receive as his ex-gratia after his service.

“I never took pay when I was Finance Minister for four years. Even after my service, I gave my ex-gratia to the country. I paid all my phone bills, I used my own car, and I even stayed in my own house.

“I only wanted to work for Ghana so I asked my wife and my children to pray for me so that I don’t get into trouble,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said in the interview.

Often touted as a patriot, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor in the past served as the governor of the Bank of Ghana.

In 2011, he was named by the World Bank as the Best Finance Minister in Africa.

Now a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says he is ready to lead the party as its flagbearer when given the nod.