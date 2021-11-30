ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I never accepted salary, ex-gratia when I served as Finance Minister – Duffuor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has disclosed that he never accepted salary during the four years he served in government.

The Ghanaian statesman after working in banking for close to three decades was appointed as Finance Minister for Ghana in 2009.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on the ‘Eko sii sen’ programme on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has revealed that he served without pay as Finance Minister for four years.

According to him, he never accepted a salary and also waived the huge sum he was to receive as his ex-gratia after his service.

“I never took pay when I was Finance Minister for four years. Even after my service, I gave my ex-gratia to the country. I paid all my phone bills, I used my own car, and I even stayed in my own house.
“I only wanted to work for Ghana so I asked my wife and my children to pray for me so that I don’t get into trouble,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said in the interview.

Often touted as a patriot, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor in the past served as the governor of the Bank of Ghana.

In 2011, he was named by the World Bank as the Best Finance Minister in Africa.

Now a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says he is ready to lead the party as its flagbearer when given the nod.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
First Deputy Speaker leads Majority to approve rejected 2022 budget in Minority's absence
30.11.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: Minority missing as Majority goes ahead to overturn Bagbin's decision
30.11.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin has defied the law; his action akin to coup d’etat – Fixing The Country Movement
30.11.2021 | Headlines
Xavier-Sosu should've honored Court’s invitation – Inusah Fuseini
30.11.2021 | Headlines
Impunity, arrogance infested Akufo-Addo gov’t self-inflicted 2022 budget rejection – Amidu
30.11.2021 | Headlines
I will choose either Bagbin or Haruna Iddrisu as my running mate – Duffuor
30.11.2021 | Headlines
Rejection of 2022 budget ‘self-inflicted’ of Goebel’s mentality government – Martin Amidu
30.11.2021 | Headlines
Mahama donate glucometers to diabetes patients at Korle Bu on his 63rd birthday
30.11.2021 | Headlines
uniBank collapse was very painful, big blow – Kwabena Duffuor
30.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line