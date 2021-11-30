School Feeding boss calm nerves of caterers; assures of 2nd term payment soon

The National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Dr. Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah has calmed the nerves of the many agitating caterers under the programme as she assures them of the immediate payment of their second term arrears for the 2020/2021 academic year.

A statement signed for her by the Head of Public Relations of GSFP, Mr. Siiba Alfa, said the caterers will soon receive payment for the 2 nd term arrears, following the release of a warrant by the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General to mobilise funds to defray the second term arrears.

The statement said, “work on the caterers’ payment file and all relevant data for the payment of the second term arrears is complete, and awaiting the transfer of funds by the Controller and Accountant General to the Ministry of Gender’s account with the Bank of Ghana for onward disbursement to caterers.”

It assured that the management of the social intervention programme was also making frantic effort to ensure that all other arrears owed caterers were settled accordingly.

"We would want to commend all caterers of GSFP nationwide for their patience over the delay in the payment of their second term arrears".

It would be recalled that the Ghana School Feeding Programme National Secretariat in somewhere August 2021 settled the caterers with their 1st term arrears to the tune of 213 million Ghana cedis.

It is therefore the hope of the caterers who are already agitating that, the 2 nd term arrears and other outstanding payments would be settled before the end of the 3 rd term of this academic year.

Meanwhile, the statement issued by the GSFP Management has reiterated their commitment [management] that, all efforts are being made to ensure that arrears due caterers are paid accordingly.