Korle Bu hospital suspends scheduled surgeries due to low pressure of oxygen plant

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has suspended scheduled surgeries at the facility's Intensive Care Unit due to low pressure of the hospital's oxygen plant.

The plant, according to information gathered so far is unable to pump the required level of pressure needed to the Intensive Care Unit.

Maintenance of the plant is scheduled to be done to resolve the situation.

Emergency surgeries are however being done by the facility with gas cylinders.

Meanwhile, checks with the facility revealed that management will be releasing a statement on the development soon.

--- 3news.com