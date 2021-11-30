ModernGhana logo
Tollbooth workers stage demo in Accra, petition Parliament over neglect

Toll workers across the country hit the streets of Accra on Tuesday, November 30 to protest the cessation of the collection of tolls, which has rendered them redundant.

According to them, the directive from the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta is having an adverse impact on their livelihoods.

This follows a directive from the Roads Minister that the collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide should be halted effective from 12am on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

This followed the announcement made by the Finance Minister during the 2022 budget presentation to Parliament, where he said the decision was to take effect after Parliament approves the budget.

The government has said the tollbooth workers would be retrained and reassigned, and that none of them would lose their jobs, as they would continue to withdraw their salaries.

The Secretary of the Ghana toll workers group, Edward Duncan, presented a petition to Parliament on behalf of the group.

Receiving the petition, the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu assured the protesters of the government's commitment to resolving their grievances.

Background

The Ministry of Roads and Highways directed the discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country from Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The directive followed the announcement by the Finance Ministry of the scrapping of tolls on all public roads.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin subsequently directed the Roads Minister to reverse that directive insisting it was illegal and must be immediately withdrawn.

He argued that although the cessation of tolls on public roads was announced in the 2022 budget, it remains a proposal until Parliament approves it.

However, the directive was not heeded by the minister.

---citinewsroom

