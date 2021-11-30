ModernGhana logo
West Mamprusi: After ModernGhana report, Education Director redirect teachers to write exam questions on chalkboards

Hours after ModernGhana News revealed that primary school teachers in the West Mamprusi Municipality were being directed by the Municipal Education Director to type and print their end of second semester exam questions for their headmasters to run photocopies, the directive has been changed.

Deep throat sources at the Municipal Directorate told ModernGhana News that a crisis meeting was hurriedly organized by the Exams Committee and the outcome, among others, was that teachers in the Municipality would have to write the end of semester examination questions on the chalkboard for pupils to answer.

A short memo forwarded to the various headmasters also directed them to ensure that teachers mark the scripts and submit the results to the directorate.

It added that the Municipal Exam Unit would supply answer sheets to the pupils, further directing the exam to start on November 6 and end on December 10, 2021.

“CoHBS entreats all heads to kindly implement these new resolutions and to note also that these arrangements are temporal and limited to this term only,” it said.

ModernGhana News reported yesterday that teachers in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region were peevish over a directive from the District Director of Education to type their end of second semester examination questions and print a copy for their respective headmasters.

Their printed exam papers, according to the Municipal Directorate would then be photocopied and shared for the pupils to write their second semester examinations.

The angry teachers at Government Junior High Schools in the Municipality, we reported, said they cannot do that with their own monies when it is supposed to be government’s responsibility.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

Page: JamesAppiakorang

