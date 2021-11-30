COVID-19: Increase testing at ports to curtail importation of omicron variant– GMA to government

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has asked government to increase testing capacities at the port of entry to curtail the importation of the omicron covid-19 variant.

The association also wants the government to secure more vaccines for the nation, as part of improved efforts to prevent the nation from entering into a fourth wave.

GMA is also urging Ghanaians to avail themselves of vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent a fourth wave.

In a statement issued by the GMA on Monday, 29 November 2021 co-signed by its President, Dr Frank Serebour and General Secretary Dr Titus Beyuo, the association urged the government to “continue all efforts at limiting the importation of COVID-19 by increased testing at the ports of entry as well as sequencing of all positive cases to enable prompt detection and containment of mutant strains such as the omicron variant.”

The GMA further encouraged Ghanaians to continue to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols at events during the festive season.

Addressing the increased cases of Yellow fever in the Savannah Region, the GMA urged all persons especially those in “the affected areas to cooperate with the ongoing vaccination exercise and report any suspected case” to the appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, the government has declared the month of December as a month of vaccination against COVID-19.

This comes on the heels of the detection of a new variant called Omicron by South African scientists.

The December vaccination is, therefore, to ensure the prevention of a fourth wave.

It will target specific venues and groups.

Thus, persons who are not vaccinated will be denied entry into places such as sports stadiums, restaurants, beaches among others.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, 28 November 2021, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, noted: “We are declaring December as a month of vaccination and it will be launched by the Minister on Tuesday".

“This mandate will be applicable in January and this mandate will become effective.”

--- classfmonline.com