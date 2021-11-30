Savannah Region: Calm returns after conflict at Lukula

Life has returned to normalcy at Lukula, a community in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region after disturbances over which Chief has the right to take royalties from Fulani settlers in the area.

This was after the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon Saeed Muazu Jibril who is the chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) deployed security personnel to the farming community to restore calm.

Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril in an interview said preliminary investigations revealed that a group of young men numbering about 50 thronged the Lukula community to inform them never to pay royalties to one Mamprusi Chief known as Jag Naa which triggered the conflict between the two parties.

According to the Minister, REGSEC at a joint meeting took a decision to bar the two chiefs who are claiming ownership of Lukula i.e the Paramount Chief for Wasipe traditional area of Gonja and the Chief from the Mamprusi traditional area from taking royalties until an amicable solution is found.

"We have taken a decision at a joint REGSEC meeting that all the two parties who are claiming ownership of Lukula that they should stay off the community until such a time that the two traditional authorities will have an amicable solution to it", he stressed.

He continued, "as chairman of REGSEC for Savannah Region, we have done what we are supposed to do and life and has returned to normalcy and as we speak, there is peace there and all the young men who came from the Wasipe traditional area of Gonja have been advised by the security to leave the area".

Background

Young men from Daboya in the Wasipe traditional area in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region were sent to defend some Fulanis who were asked by the Chief of Soo area of Mamprusi in the North East region, Naa Maligu Nantomah Seidu to pay some cows in a form of royalties which brought about the conflict in the area between Gonjas and Mamprusis.

REGSEC together with the Savannah Regional Police Command quickly deployed security personnel to the area to bring the situation under control.