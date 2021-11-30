ModernGhana logo
Mahama donate glucometers to diabetes patients at Korle Bu on his 63rd birthday

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, November 30 visited the Diabetes Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to distribute to the patients’ Glucometers to mark his 63rd birthday.

Accompanied by his wife, Lordina, and children, President Mahama presented to the Centre, 150 Glucometers with strips to be given out to diabetes patients.

Mr. Mahama told the patients in the presence of the management of both the hospital and the Centre that he was very happy to be at the Centre and was hopeful that the Glucometers will help them check and monitor their blood glucose levels at home.

He also used the occasion to advise Ghanaians to adopt healthy lifestyles.

“As I donate these glucometers, I urge you to adopt healthy lifestyles, increase your physical activity, eat healthy diets and check your weight”.

The former president was received by the Chief Executive of the Hospital Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, the Head of the Diabetes Centre Dr. Yacoba Atiase and other senior directors.

Dr. Ampomah thanked President Mahama and his family for his decision to visit the diabetes centre, noting that diabetes is one of the silent killers in Ghana.

He encouraged prominent people like Mr. Mahama to help bring attention to the dangers of diabetes.

The Head of the Diabetes Centre, Dr. Atiase, also praised the former president for selecting the centre and coming to the aid of patients and bringing attention to diabetes.

The wife of the former President, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama shared hot meals with the patients and staff of the Centre.

