Accra: Report yourself or be arrested — Police camera captures over 20 careless drivers

The Ghana Police Service has asked owners of some vehicles that were captured by the special police monitoring cameras within Accra and its environs for violating traffic regulation over the weekend to report to the Accra Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD).

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alexander Obeng indicated that the police will secure a bench warrant to arrest the offenders if they fail to show up at the Accra Regional Command after a week from the day the offence was committed.

The vehicles include a Green Leyland Truck WR 970 N, Yellow DAF GR 6434 C, White Kia GT 9043 W, Wine Toyota Camry DP3245, Red Toyota Yaris GN 5207-19, Blue Defender GR 431-L, Red Toyota Matrix GG 1061-19, Ash Toyota Hilux Pick Up GT 2850 Y, White Ford Fiso GT 1577-20, Black Pontiac Vibe GE8936-12, Star Dust Grey Hyundia i10 GW 1640-15, Wine Ford Edge GT 1080-18, White Kia K2700 GN3903-17, Ash Toyota RAV4 GW 6602-21, and a Black Nissan Patrol registered as Majesty 1.

The rest are Blue and Black Suzuki GC 1616-18, White Suzuki GR 9324 P, Ash Toyota Highlander GE 817-13, Black Hyundia Elantra GC7888-21, Green Nissan Spectra GW 8264-17, Silver Toyota Corolla GR 2435-18, Silver Hyundia Elantra GR 3039-19, Blue Hynudai Elantra GE 1343-15, Ash Toyota Highlander GW 61-09, Blue Mazda 3 GM 35-15, Ash Chevrolet Kalos GE 134-20, Grey Toyota Corolla GE 5581-21, Blue Black Toyota Corolla GE 2685-19, Grey Nissan Navara GM 1531-14, Green Honda GX 267-21, White Daewoo Matiz GC 935-20, Wine Land Rover GT 4263-10, Green Toyota Hilux GM 3551-13, White Toyota Vitz GR 9894-21, White Toyota Camry GW 4661-15, and White Toyota Yaris DV5671Dd.

Superintendent Obeng said the special cameras, which are installed at all traffic intersections and vantage points throughout the country as part of the Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre, captured the offenders between 24th and 27th November, 2021.

He said the offenders will face prosecution for committing various traffic offenses including dangerous driving, causing harm to other road users, unauthorized parking and stopping, reversing on a highway.

The MTTD of the Ghana Police Service had positioned 3000 intelligent video surveillance cameras at major intersections, strategic locations and government installations in Accra to monitor and capture motorists who drive recklessly.

He warned that any road user who decides to ignore traffic regulations because of the physical absence of police officers will still be captured by specialized security cameras, tracked down and processed for court.

He said the decision was a fresh move by the MTTD to crack down on dangerous driving, and urged motorists to observe all traffic regulations.

GNA