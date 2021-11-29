ModernGhana logo
Officer arrested for forcefully kissing the thighs of woman remanded

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Police Officer arrested for allegedly harassing a woman in a car has been remanded into police custody after facing court on Monday, November 29, 2021.

General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah of the Bono Regional Police Command was arrested over the weekend after a video of him touching and attempting to lick the thighs of a woman went viral.

Arraigned before the Sunyani District Court B today to face charges of assault contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Act 29 and indecent assault contrary to Section 103 of the Criminal Offences Act 29, the officer has been remanded.

The court presided over by His Worship Eric Denning ruled that he should reappear on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, after he pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

Meanwhile, internal disciplinary processes of the Ghana Police Service have also commenced as the court case remains open.

Below is a release from the Ghana police service detailing what ensued in court today:

1129202181925-k5grj7u2h1-d1d45f90-231c-4e19-acd6-d16a4d33a6b1

ModernGhana Links
