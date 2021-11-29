ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Evangelist commits suicide at Ebonmu

Social News A/R: Evangelist commits suicide at Ebonmu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 22-year-old phone repairer has committed suicide by hanging himself at Ebonmu, a suburb of Obogu in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region.

Ernest Konadu, popularly known as Yaw Panin, the deceased was also an evangelist who normally preached at dawn in the area.

Confirming the incident, mother of the deceased, Mercy Konadu narrated that his late son informed her that, he was going to sleep in the late hours of Friday, November 26, 2021.

“Nobody should come and disturb me”, Madam Mercy quoted the deceased.

She added that, on Saturday November 27, 2021, Ernest was nowhere to be found in the community as all efforts to reach him proved futile.

1129202174129-j4eq27t2gb-img-20211129-wa0045-300x172

“Therefore, we were compelled to unlock the door to his room after noticing that, the door was locked inside,” she continued.

And to their surprise, the phone repairer was seen hanged with a rope tied to the cross bar in the room when they entered.

The rope was immediately untied but unfortunately, the phone repairer cum evangelist had already given up the ghost.

The body had since been conveyed and deposited at the morgue by the police as further investigation continues.

---DGN online

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Anti-gay bill: Sexual orientation is not a fundamental human right – Sam George
29.11.2021 | Social News
Officer arrested for forcefully kissing the thighs of woman remanded
29.11.2021 | Social News
Police justify the use of force to arrest suspect at Mamprobi
29.11.2021 | Social News
25 Ghanaians in Germany to be deported on November 30
29.11.2021 | Social News
Prioritise TVET in your job creation strategies to address high unemployment – Duffuor to gov’t
29.11.2021 | Social News
It’s time to rebuild, let’s all help — Asabee wades into 2022 budget 'dogs fight'
29.11.2021 | Social News
Continuously engage residents of border communities for efficient management of borders — CDD-Ghana to security
29.11.2021 | Social News
'To my utter surprise I’ve not presented any bill on legal education to Parliament' – AG
29.11.2021 | Social News
Stay off our lands — Nungua Stool warns Orca Deco, Cemonit, others
29.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line