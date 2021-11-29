A/R: Evangelist commits suicide at Ebonmu

A 22-year-old phone repairer has committed suicide by hanging himself at Ebonmu, a suburb of Obogu in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region.

Ernest Konadu, popularly known as Yaw Panin, the deceased was also an evangelist who normally preached at dawn in the area.

Confirming the incident, mother of the deceased, Mercy Konadu narrated that his late son informed her that, he was going to sleep in the late hours of Friday, November 26, 2021.

“Nobody should come and disturb me”, Madam Mercy quoted the deceased.

She added that, on Saturday November 27, 2021, Ernest was nowhere to be found in the community as all efforts to reach him proved futile.

“Therefore, we were compelled to unlock the door to his room after noticing that, the door was locked inside,” she continued.

And to their surprise, the phone repairer was seen hanged with a rope tied to the cross bar in the room when they entered.

The rope was immediately untied but unfortunately, the phone repairer cum evangelist had already given up the ghost.

The body had since been conveyed and deposited at the morgue by the police as further investigation continues.

