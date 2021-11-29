25 Ghanaians in Germany to be deported on November 30

Some 25 Ghanaians will be deported from Germany on November 30, 2021.

These Ghanaians are said to be illegally living in Germany.

According to a statement from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, the yet-to-be deported persons will be tested for COVID-19.

The embassy will also bear any costs of the COVID-19 test that will be taken at the airport terminal for each deportee.

“With an international Charter flight, 25 Ghanaian nationals, currently living illegally in Germany will be repatriated to Ghana arriving on November 30, 2021. They will be accompanied by members of the German Federal Police and a medical doctor, who will not leave the aircraft”, the statement said.

Concerning the risk of Corona infection, Germany will take care of all returnees, and accompanying guards will be tested by a doctor before flying.

The result of the examination will be put down in a document and only those persons showing no symptoms will be returned to Ghana. Germany will take over the costs for the mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal for each repatriated person.

The Charter flight details were given as Boeing 767 and EC-LZO as the Aircraft Type and Aircraft Registration respectively, with the Airline Operator as Privilege Airline. Flight number is PVG6991.

The destination is scheduled to Hannover – Accra – Fuerteventura.

Meanwhile, the Embassy has requested from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all necessary arrangements with relevant authorities in Ghana to secure the required landing and take off.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana the assurance of its highest consideration.