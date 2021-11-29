It’s time to rebuild, let’s all help — Asabee wades into 2022 budget 'dogs fight'

29.11.2021 LISTEN

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng has waded into the ongoing 2022 budget brouhaha between members of the Majority and Minority.

He said both sides must come together and help rebuild the nation.

Mr Asabee noted that countries around the world rely on taxes they collect from their people to develop their nation.

Speaking to Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Monday, Mr. Asamoah Boateng said, “it’s time to rebuild, let’s all help.”

He stressed, “I am appealing to NDC and NPP to calm down, nations are built with patience. We need patience to cohabit with each other in peace so that we can put Majority side or Minority aside and think about the development of our fellow Ghanaians.

“This is all the fault of our own NPP, if we had voted rightly and not 137, we wouldn’t be in such trouble. From 169, we have dropped all the way, this is why I say we shall climb up to 170 when I become chairman.”

He advised both sides of Parliament to think about the poor and find social security among others used in Western countries to take care for the poor.

“At least man must eat, otherwise he will bring problems. So we should look for something for our people in need, what at all do we do after we have eaten.

“If it is the [1.75] money that is high, the Whites are on our neck, the IMF and rest but we need to let them know that every country is facing challenges due to covid. Even they themselves are facing several challenges and are pushing new currencies into their system, why can’t we do same,” he quizzes.

This is the time, he stressed, the nation needs to take a careful look at the welfare system in order to help the needy.

Mr. Asabee advised Members of the Majority to look at alternative ways of engaging the Minority than what was witnessed in Parliament on Friday.

He recounted how he, with several members of the NPP challenged the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) during the time of Late Flt Lt. Jerry Rawlings making him reconsider certain portions.

Parliament has been sharply divided after the 2022 Budget Statement was rejected by the Minority last Friday.