ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.11.2021 General News

YDUA president wins outstanding female youth leader of the decade

By Nicholas Akussah || Contributor
YDUA president wins outstanding female youth leader of the decade
29.11.2021 LISTEN

The President of the Young Democrat Union of Africa has been honoured at the just ended GUPS PRO Awards, held on Friday, 26th November 2021 in Accra.

H.E Louisa Atta-Agyemang received the coveted award for the Most Outstanding Female Youth Leader Of The Decade for her tremendous contribution to youth leadership both nationally and internationally.

Amongst the recipients of the awards included the Minister of Energy, Hon Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Kokrokoo Morning Show Host, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Director General of the National Lotteries Authority, Mr Samuel Awuku, DVLA, Jospong Group, Olympian Samuel Takyi, former Blackstars Captain, Asamoah Gyan and a host of other celebrated people.

In her remarks, the President of the continental youth group charged young people especially women to take the issue of female empowerment serious and move from rhetorics to action, “ we have to ourselves an opportunity to build a future that truly represents all, regardless of your gender or what society limits you,” she added.

The celebrated youth leader expressed appreciation to the organizers.

H.E Louisa Atta-Agyemang is celebrated for her feat as the first and only female President of the Ghana Union of Professional Students, from where she rose to become General Secretary and Acting President of NUGS.

In her current role as President of the Young Democrat Union of Africa, she recently led the continental union to honour the President of Malawi during a courtesy call on him, which drew a lot of commendation from around the continent and globally.

The maiden GUPS PRO Awards was organized to recognise the efforts of members of the Ghana Union of Professional Students as well some leading figures in the country whose works are believed to be making wide impact.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
CSIR- Administrators Association of Ghana holds maiden delegates conference
29.11.2021 | General News
Former Interior Minister Prosper Bani joins Commonwealth Election Observer Mission to The Gambia
29.11.2021 | General News
NIA postpones Ghana Card replacement
29.11.2021 | General News
Gispa Conference Highlights The Need For Data Localization, Protection And Economisation
28.11.2021 | General News
NDC National Vice Chairman donates to tidal wave victims
29.11.2021 | General News
Suspension of minerals prospecting laudable — Forestry Consultant
27.11.2021 | General News
Bulgarian Ambassador: Yanko Yordanov accredited to Ghana.
27.11.2021 | General News
Workshop on Citizen-led monitoring of HIV/AIDS service delivery ends in Sunyani
27.11.2021 | General News
Ghana, Denmark sign two climate change agreements
26.11.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line