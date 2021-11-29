ModernGhana logo
My presence in Parliament gingers, inspires NDC MPs – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said his timely presence in Parliament during the crucial debate on the 2022 budget on the floor of the House inspired the 137 Minority Members of Parliament.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia made this revelation in an interview with Kwame Appiah Kubi, host of the ‘Ghana Yensom’ morning show on Accra 100.5 FM.

According to him, many of the NDC’s MPs draw a lot of inspiration from him (Asiedu Nketia) as the General Secretary of the party.

“The NDC MPs are aware that I have been where they are today for the past 13 years and have been a deputy minister before.

“My presence in the house always gingers the MPs to work in the interest of the party and for that matter the interest of Ghanaians at large,” he added.

He said the NDC MPs at some crucial moments of stalemates have called on him to mediate and address some of the pressing matters in the house.

“This has always been the kind of relationship I have had with the current MPs on the floor of the House,” he argued.

He said the NDC MPs are an integral part of the management of the party stemming from their monthly contributions towards the development of the party.

“So this relationship has existed between the party and the MPs,” he said.

Aseidu Nketia was in Parliament when the house rejected the 2022 budget on Friday after the Majority side walked out in protest to his presence in the public gallery of the chamber.

Despite calls for him to leave, the NDC scribe insisted the majority’s call on him to exit was illegal and, thus, stayed forcing the majority to stage a walkout.

---Classfmonline.com

