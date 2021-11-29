ModernGhana logo
2022 budget: Ensure enough funds are allocated to execute agenda 111 — SEND Ghana to parliament

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Advocacy group, SEND Ghana has charged Parliament to ensure that enough funds are allocated in the 2022 budget for the execution of agenda 111 to strengthen the health system of the country.

Agenda 111 is a government initiative that is seeking to provide quality health care to Ghanaians across the country through the construction of health facilities in some regions and districts.

Amid the ongoing debate of the 2022 budget by parliament, SEND Ghana has through a release called on members of the house to push for more allocation to make the idea a reality.

SEND Ghana also wants more monetary allocations to be made for e-health and Ghana Centre for Disease Control as well.

“While we question parliamentary oversight of budget execution rates, we reiterate that to make health systems more resilient against epidemics and non-communicable diseases, the legislature must ensure that enough funds for health are shifted for investment in e-health, the execution of agenda 111, COVID-19 vaccines and response, and the Ghana Centre for Disease Control,” part of a release from SEND Ghana reads.

It adds, “The executive must demonstrate greater commitments to its policy frameworks: MTNDPF 2022–2025 (strengthen the healthcare delivery management system); health policy 2020 (to ensure sustainable financing for health); and SDG target 3.C (substantially increase health financing).

“When it comes to budget execution, we observe that the government under-spent the health sector budget by approximately 55%, even with COVID-19 raging on while health facilities required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other logistics to work with. This suggests that the health infrastructure and goods and services needed to provide equitable, quality health care to citizens were not made available."

The regular outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, meningitis, yellow fever, and the COVID-19 pandemic have shown the importance of long-term investment in strengthening Ghana’s health security.

Citing the regular outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, meningitis, and yellow fever in the country, SEND Ghana insists that long-term investments to strengthen Ghana’s health sector are crucial.

