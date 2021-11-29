Increase funds for education sector in 2022 budget to address infrastructural gaps – SEND Ghana to parliament

SEND Ghana, a subsidiary of SEND Foundation of West Africa has called on Members of Parliament to push for an increase in funds for the education sector to address infrastructural gap.

In the last five years, government has focused its attention on Free Senior High School education, teacher training allowances, and developing infrastructure to accommodate the hike in the number of students at SHS.

Unfortunately, there remains a huge infrastructure gap in the education sector that is denying several the chance to benefit from quality education in the country.

In a release from SEND Ghana after going through the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the ruling government, it says there is the need for an increase in budgetary allocation.

It is in this light that it wants Members of Parliament debating the budget to push for more funds for the sector.

“During the legislature’s deliberation towards 2022 budget approval, we ask that some funds be freed from other lines to complete and construct new infrastructure, as well as investments in e-learning initiatives at all levels considering the effect of COVID-19 on education,” part of the release from SEND Ghana reads.

Currently, there are an estimated 5,403 schools under trees and dilapidated schools (2,417 schools under trees and 2,986 dilapidated schools) in the country, and GHS 3.5 billion is required for construction.

There are also several incomplete school blocks at the secondary school level that needs funds to be completed for use.

Meanwhile, SEND Ghana also wants parliament to ensure there is fiscal space in the education budget for the procurement and distribution of textbooks for pupils in primary schools.