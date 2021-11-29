ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Covid-19: GHS to engage clergy for strict enforcement of safety protocols ahead of Christmas

Health Covid-19: GHS to engage clergy for strict enforcement of safety protocols ahead of Christmas
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Heath Service (GHS) has said they will be engaging the clergy to discuss ways in which they can observe the occasion while regarding all the Covid-19 protocols.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye said authorities are determined to ensure that this year’s Christmas season does not lead to high number of infections as occurred in last year.

Speaking at a press conferefnce in Accra on Sunday November 28, he said “we are going to ensure that our logistics are prepared, we will continue our surveillance to be able to look at that, we are going to look at isolation centres,” he said.

He added “Our contact tracing will be strengthened.

“We are going to engage with religious organization to ensure that activities in done in Christmas are in accordance with Covid protocols.”

He added “There is going to be a “strict enforcement of the protocols at the KIA. We are going to increase surveillance. We are expecting increased number of people to arrive in the country.”

---3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: Omicron not detected in Ghana – GHS
29.11.2021 | Health
2022 budget: Ensure enough funds are allocated to execute agenda 111 — SEND Ghana to parliament
29.11.2021 | Health
We’ll meet our target of vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by end of 2021 – GHS
29.11.2021 | Health
Warm water usage necessary to boost hygiene during this challenging period – experts
28.11.2021 | Health
COVID-19: December declared as vaccination month
28.11.2021 | Health
Navrongo: MP vows to fight breast cancer disease
28.11.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Government to announce more measures ahead of Christmas
28.11.2021 | Health
Covid: Face masks to be compulsory in England from Tuesday over new variant
28.11.2021 | Health
High rate of HIV infections in persons between 15 and 25 years worrying — AIDS Commission
28.11.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line