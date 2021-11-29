Covid-19: GHS to engage clergy for strict enforcement of safety protocols ahead of Christmas

The Ghana Heath Service (GHS) has said they will be engaging the clergy to discuss ways in which they can observe the occasion while regarding all the Covid-19 protocols.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye said authorities are determined to ensure that this year’s Christmas season does not lead to high number of infections as occurred in last year.

Speaking at a press conferefnce in Accra on Sunday November 28, he said “we are going to ensure that our logistics are prepared, we will continue our surveillance to be able to look at that, we are going to look at isolation centres,” he said.

He added “Our contact tracing will be strengthened.

“We are going to engage with religious organization to ensure that activities in done in Christmas are in accordance with Covid protocols.”

He added “There is going to be a “strict enforcement of the protocols at the KIA. We are going to increase surveillance. We are expecting increased number of people to arrive in the country.”

