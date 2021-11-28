Something positive is happening in Volta — Regional Minister

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has said the region needed all hands on deck to build on the positive developments.

He said the region had lately been trending for good reasons and that the people must be ready for “we're doing something great and we must be proud of ourselves.”

Dr Letsa, who made the remarks at a tourism seminar, as part of the ongoing 5th Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Ho, said the decision by Passion Air, the youngest and fastest-growing airline in Ghana to begin commercial operations in the region in the first week in December was a testament to the positive development.

“I invite everyone to come on board. We don't need any negative comments at this time when something positive is happening in the Volta Region.”

“We're proud of Passion Air for believing in us. Your decision to operate in Volta is a game-changer,” the Regional Minister expressed gratitude to the Management of the Airline company.

He also congratulated Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), Volta Region's first-ever representative to reach the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz competition for contributing to the efforts in promoting the region.

The seminar had representatives from GCB Bank and SIC PLC, who gave presentations on financing travel, tourism and hospitality investments and insurance for travel, tourism and hospitality investments respectively.

There was also stakeholder engagement with Passion Air and Ghana Airport Company Limited on the impending operations of the airline and all there was to know about the Ho Airport respectively.

Some participants, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, were happy for the organisation of the seminar, saying it allowed for deliberations and exposed them to some new things which would help them to operate their businesses better.

Ms Akorfa Dogbey, owner of African Hill Hotel, Ho urged GCB Bank to do well to support businesses with credit facilities to grow while expressing relief after learning that SIC PLC had worked on their claims payment.

Mr Maxwell Amekpor, owner of Shekinah Glory Hotel, Sogakope congratulated Passion Air for their plans to venture into the region and assured that the region would support their operations to grow.

Ms Falone Shimba, Business trip consultant for people in the diaspora, described the plan by Passion Air as great and would help boost visits by foreign tourists into the region.

Mr Alexander Nketia, Regional Director, Ghana Tourism Authority, urged operators in the sector to “do the right thing” by registering with the Authority to benefit from the government's intervention programme, “Obatanpa” which would be rolled out in the region next year as well as other opportunities for the growth of their businesses.

