28.11.2021 Crime & Punishment

Ashaiman: Motorbike thief sentenced to 24 months imprisonment

Ashaiman: Motorbike thief sentenced to 24 months imprisonment
The Ashaiman District Court has sentenced John Gospel, a 19-year-old driver's mate, to 24 months imprisonment for stealing a motorbike.

The court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway sentenced the accused on his plea of guilty to both counts of unlawful entry and stealing.

The convict was sentenced to ten months in hard labour for unlawful entry and 24 months in hard labour for stealing, both to run concurrently.

Chief Prosecutor Samuel Apreweh said complainant Kwesi Hammond is a 29-years-old businessman, residing at Lebanon Zone two while the convict John Gospel resides in Atadeka.

The fact of the case was that on November 5, 2021, at about 1300 hours, the complainant was fast asleep when the accused unlawfully entered the house and stole his black Royal motorbike with registration number GT1929 valued at GHC3,000.00.

Prosecutor said Hammond woke up about 1830 hours and realized his motorbike was stolen.

Prosecutor told the court that the complainant then went in search of his motorbike.

He said the complainant spotted the accused person about 300 meters away from his house, together with a motor mechanic, trying to change the ignition key of the motorbike.

Prosecutor Apeweh said when the accused saw the complainant he took to his heels.

The complainant, with the assistance of two others, chased him and managed to arrest him.

They brought him to the police station, together with the stolen motorbike, and lodged a formal complaint with the police.

During investigations, the accused person admitted the offence and informed the Police that he stole the said motorbike.

However, the accused person could not lead police to arrest the mechanic and after investigation, the accused person was charged with the offences and arraigned after a full trial was convicted.

GNA

TOP STORIES

