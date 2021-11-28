ModernGhana logo
28.11.2021 Social News

Court orders psychiatric examination of woman who stabbed mum over 'spiritual marriage"

28.11.2021 LISTEN

An Adentan Circuit Court has ordered for a psychiatric examination to be conducted on a 24-year-old unemployed woman who stabbed her mother whom she claimed has married her in the spiritual realm.

The Psychiatric examination report will enable the Court hand down its sentence on accused.

Charged with causing unlawful harm, the accused has pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted accused on her own plea, remanded her and deferred her sentence till December 21.

The GNA has gathered that accused was on hard drugs hence an order for the Psychiatric Examination.

The accused, name withheld, stabbed her 46-year-old single mother in the hand, neck and back because "her mother has been having sex with her."

Not satisfied, the accused stabbed the mother until the kitchen knife she was using broke and got stuck in her (mother's) neck.

It was the shouts of the victim, which attracted people to the scene to rescue her.The victim was rushed to the Abokobi Health Centre and later to the 37 Military Hospital.

The prosecution said the accused was arrested by the Abokobi Police and handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.

The accused was cautioned, the crime scene was visited and part of the broken knife was retrieved.

The prosecuting Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, narrated that the complainant was a businessman residing at Abladjei, near Abokobi. Supt. Mario said the victim was a trader residing at Kokrobite whereas the accused is unemployed and lives with the victim.

According to prosecution, the accused and her brother have been living with the victim since their infancy.

The victim, a single parent, has been taken care of the accused and her brother after their father abandoned them.

The victim has since been discharged.

GNA

