Bono Proforum congratulates Minority Caucus in Parliament for rejecting the 2022 'awudie' budget

The Bono Regional Professionals Forum for the NDC (Bono Proforum) salutes the leadership and the entire 137 minority MPs of the parliament of Ghana for their gallantry display of patriotism in vehemently rejecting the 2022 killer budget.

It is important to indicate, that this budget was already rejected by the ordinary people of Ghana before the commencement of debate on same on the floor of parliament. The “Awudie budget” as was branded by social media, the main stream media and the ordinary people on the streets of Ghana immediately after presentation by Ken Ofori Atta affirms this.

The essence of governance ought to be for the protection of the interest of the governed, it is however obvious in less than a year after the questionable re-election of this NPP government that this important element of governance has been thrown to the dogs and therefore no structure of the NDC party including our minority caucus in parliament should be seen or even perceived to be facilitating that misguided disposition of a government in power.

Bono Proforum reminds our Minority caucus in parliament that you remain the only voice and hope for the numerous jobless youth of this country whose expectations have been dampened by this budget, the struggling small and medium scale business owners who depend hugely on e-transactions for survival, the already over taxed and overburdened impoverished public and civil servants who are struggling to make ends meet with their meager incomes and would have been victims of double and triple tax if this repugnant killer budget was approved. You remain the only alternative voice for the struggling and disappointed majority of Ghanaians and you cannot fail us.

We also congratulate the Rt Hon. Speaker - Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for demonstrating courage and professionalism in the midst of attacks and intimidation from the selfish and insensitive majority caucus and the apparatchiks of the governing NPP by upholding the truth and identifying with the powerless and suffering voiceless majority.

Bono Proforum assure you of our prayers and unflinching support. We recognize that, every elected government in Ghana has a four year mandate but we also understand that, participatory democracy does not end after election. When the opposition fails, the government fails. Ghanaians expect more of this patriotism and fortitude in your course of providing alternative governance to the people of Ghana until next election.

Thank you.

Signed

Peter Suaka

Secretary – Bono Proforum