Gomoa Ajumako Omanhene tasks Gomoa Central District Assembly to protect lands from encroachers

Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI has made passionate appeal to the Gomoa Central District Assembly as a matter of urgency protect Gomoa lands from encroachers

According to the Omanhene, their neighbours were encroaching Gomoa lands with impunity, a situation which may end up in bloody clashes.

"We in Gomoa are peaceful people who for a long time in memorial have lived with our neighbours in peace and stability.

"We do not harbour any grudge against person or groups of people until the Effutu people began invaliding into our documented lands in the jurisdiction of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

"We are losing our patience over this life threatening behavioural attitude of our neighbours especially the Effutu people who keeps harassing our people," he stated.

Chief of Gomoa Jukwa in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region Nana Kojo Idan Opirim IX said these on behalf of the Omanhene during the 37th Annual Farmer's Day Celebration held at Gomoa Jukwa last Friday.

The Gomoa Ajumako Omanhene noted that series of letters have been written to the Presidency over the pass years but no concrete response.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI also cautioned Chiefs and Family Heads against double sale of lands in the traditional area.

He noted the situation is fuelling the lands disputes thus paving the way for encroachment of lands.

"While commending the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Koko Otoo for his commitment to the development of District through the Assembly, I will like him to tackle the deplorable nature of road network to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services.

"I will like to specifically mention Gomoa Lome to Gomoa Nduem, Ayensuadze to Gomoa Abaasa and Gomoa Nsuem to Awombrew roads which are in deplorable state.

"Farmers in the aforementioned catchment areas found it extremely difficult to cart their farm produce to market centers.

"As we mark Farmer's Day, I wish to congratulate all farmers in Gomoa for their contribution towards the development of Ghana and Gomoa in particular," he intimated.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI encouraged farmers to be in contact with agriculture extension officers in their communities and apply mechanization in farming practices to produce more.

Speaking on the theme for this year's Farmer's Day celebration; "Planting For Food and Jobs, Consolidating Food System in Ghana," DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo said the celebration was to rekindle the farming zeal in farmers to do more.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive disclosed that the agricultural sector has been the foundation for the country's economic growth since independence.

The Gomoa Central DCE further stated that it is the vision of President Akufo-Addo led NPP government to improve the socio-economic standard of the Ghanaian populace through agriculture.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders to promote Agribusiness to enhance the economic growth of the District and the country as a whole.

"For this year alone, the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture supplied subsidized maize and vegetables seeds to over Three Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty- Six (3,946) farmers in the Gomoa Central District.

"Two Thousand Four Hundred (2,400) NPR Fertilizers have also been supplied to over Three Hundred and Sixty (360) farmers at subsidized rate. These were meant to boost crop production in the district.

"Data from the Department of Agriculture indicates that a total of Three Thousand Five Hundred (3,500) mango seedlings, Fifty Thousand (50,000) palm seedlings and Four Thousand Nine Hundred (4,900) coconut seedlings were distributed to over Six Hundred and Twenty (620) to farmers to improve cash crops production.

"Nananom, the Government through the District Assembly would implement more Agricultural Oriented Programs that seeks to benefit farmers, the youth and the Gomoa Central District as a whole," he stated.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo made passionate appeal to Nananom to humbly reconsider the land tenure system in the district indicating that lack of proper management of lands and litigations were a threat to the District's progress in agriculture.

The DCE also appealed to the Chiefs and family heads to help find peaceful ways in managing Fulani nomadics who he said were destroying people's farmlands.

The Gomoa Central District Director of the Department of Agriculture, Mr. Richard Marcus Odame cautioned politicians against playing politics with agric.

He indicated that farm produce have increased especially in the Gomoa Central District.

The Overall District Best Farmer Award went to a 40-year old farmer, Madam Grace Quansah from Gomoa Lome with the rest winning District Best in Crops, Livestock, Youth-in Agric, poultry and institutional farming among others.