NDC National Vice Chairman donates to tidal wave victims

The former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the current National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress on Saturday, 27th of November, 2021 donated relief items to victims of the recent tidal wave that swept through some sections of Ghana’s coast in the Volta Region.

About 3000 residents in the Anloga District, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities were displaced.

The donation which was done on behalf of the NDC guru was in fulfillment of a promise he made to the affected persons on his official Facebook page on 26th of November, 2021.

Hundreds of residents of Adina, Salakope-Amutinu, and Agavedzi whose homes have been ravaged by the recent tidal waves have been left frustrated as they struggle to find accommodation and food amidst persistent heavy rains in the area.

The items were handed over to the constituency Chairman of the NDC in the Ketu South, Solomon Kumordzie for onward distribution to the affected residents in the catchment area.

The Ketu South Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Hon. Solomon Kumordzie, who received the items on behalf of the victims, appreciated the gesture and asked the great Allah to continue to bless the Vice Chairman for his tremendous works towards the betterment of lives.

He again indicated a need for continuous support from government and benevolent organizations.

The Assemblymember for the Wute Electoral area, Hon. Wisdom Akpabli praised the NDC stalwart for his continuous support and love for the people of the Volta Region.

The Constituency Communications Officer at the Akatsi South Constituency, Hon. John Kobby Agbanavor also commends him for the kind gesture and asked for Allah's blessing on Mr. Sinare.