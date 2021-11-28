It's a ‘shameful’, ‘despicable’ act– Police arrests sex predator cop seen harassing woman in car

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a police officer captured on video harassing a civilian lady in a car.

The video has been widely shared on social media.

In a statement, the police said the administration has the video in which a person in police uniform was “captured allegedly sexually harassing a female in a car”.

The police said upon reviewing the video, an investigation into the incident was launched.

It said its preliminary investigation indicated that the male person involved in that “shameful” and “despicable” act is a police officer stationed at the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command.

The statement added that “the Police officer, ND 51530 General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah, has been arrested for violating the dignity of the victim and is currently assisting the investigations”.

The statement said “the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reached out and spoken to the victim and assured her of thorough police investigations and any other necessary police support, including psychological care and trauma therapy”.

“The police administration further assures the victim and the public that full investigations will be conducted into the matter and the public will be updated in due course”.

“We unreservedly apologise to the affected woman, in particular, for what she experienced and to the public at large since the matter affects the very moral foundation of our country.”