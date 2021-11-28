We're on high alert against terrorism, other crimes – National Security Advisor

National Security Advisor, Brig-General (Rtd.) Emmanuel Okyere, says adequate measures have been put in place to deal with possible terror attacks in Ghana.

Brig-General (rtd) Emmanuel Okyere maintains that recent terrorist attacks in neighboring West African countries have prompted the government to put measures in place.

The National Security Advisor has vowed that his outfit will clamp down on all forms of criminal activities in the five regions of the North,

This, he says, has become necessary following growing concerns of insecurity within some mining communities in the northern part of the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Brigadier General, Emmanuel Okyere said crimes, including terrorism and highway robberies, will remain a priority for the security agencies.

“The main objective of this operation is to fight terrorism, national organized crime within our common borders, highway robberies, illegal mining activities, and other criminal activities within defined areas of operation”, he said.

He disclosed that a total of 386 persons have been arrested following a joint security operation

The number, according to him, includes 279 Ghanaians and 107 foreign nationals who are alleged to have broken various sections of the law.

To reduce the rising cases of crime, the National Security Advisor appealed for an all-hands-on-deck approach to dealing with insecurity in the communities.

“Apart from arresting a number of miscreants, screening and prosecuting them, and making sure that the North does not become a fertile area for terrorism to fester, we are at the same time sensitizing our own people to understand that we are in this business together.”

“All these that we are doing year in year out within these particular regions is to prevent any terrorist attacks on our lands. This is a shared responsibility. It is not only for the security services because it affects people in the entire country”, Brigadier General, Emmanuel Okyere added. Recent crimes up North

Five persons were recently arrested in Bawku in the Upper East Region over recent disturbances in the area .

This was after the government on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, imposed a curfew and a ban on smock-wearing in Bawku following concerns of insecurity.

However, there were sporadic gunshots in Bawku on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

In the North East Region, the Walewale Police Command is on a search for suspected armed robbers who attacked a Mobile Money vendor at Yama in the West Mamprusi Municipality.

According to the police, the suspects shot and killed one Bugri Imori, aged 38, and severely wounded a 37-year-old man at Yama.

Police said in a statement that the suspects also attacked other shops in the municipality .

It has thus assured that they will do everything to ensure the area is protected from criminal activities.

