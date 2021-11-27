ModernGhana logo
Let's commend Bagbin for his tenacity, firmness during 2022 budget debate — CFF-Ghana

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF- GHANA) has applauded the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin for his display of tenacity during the 2022 budget debate in Parliament.

Last week saw Members of Parliament debating the content of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the ruling government.

Parliament on Friday, November 27, 2021, rejected the approval of the 2022 budget statement with all the 137 Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) voting in a one-sided House.

This was after members on the Majority side of Parliament staged a walkout during proceedings following a disagreement over a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for non-MPs to vacate the Chamber.

Through a statement, CFF-Ghana has applauded Speaker Alban Bagbin for staying resolute in the entire debate of the 2022 budget.

“The Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF- GHANA) wish to highly commend the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin for his tenacity and firmness demonstrated during the debate of the 2022 budget,” a statement issued by CFF-Ghana has said.

It adds, “The fair application of the ground rules and the insistence on the strict adherence to parliamentary procedures in approving the budget has once again reaffirmed his avowed commitment to strengthening the parliament of the Republic of Ghana to become more accountable and always put the Executive Arm of Government in check.”

Read the full statement from CFF-Ghana below:

While commending the speaker, it's public knowledge that the 2022 budget was rejected by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). In as much as we support the call for some 'nuisance taxes' to be completely removed from the budget, we cannot help but to call on Members of Parliament ( MPs) from both divide to as a matter of urgency find common grounds to review and approve a budget which is all-inclusive and meet the aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

... SIGNED...

CFF-GHANA Communications

0248640364

