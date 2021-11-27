ModernGhana logo
Methodist Bishop, 2 dragged to Court for destroying palm farm belonging to an old lady

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah
The Bishop of the Methodist Church, Bishop O.S.K Boakye of the Goaso branch and two other individuals have been dragged before a High Court in Sunyani for unlawful entering into a palm farm and alleged destruction of some cash crops including several foodstuffs.

Plaintiff, Madam Amma Serwaa also of Goaso through her lawyers from the "Enso Nyame Ye" Chambers are accusing, one Prince, a caterpillar owner and Board of Trustees, Methodist Church, Goaso of trespassing and claims they have caused general damages to her farm produce.

According to the writ of summons, "the defendants have trespassed unto the land in dispute, uprooted palm trees, and with the work of a caterpillar; mowed down a good number of palm trees, banana suckers etc without the consent, concurrence, authority etc of the plaintiff."

The plaintiff in the writ explains her late biological mother gifted her the palm farm in the presence of credible witnesses and since, has controlled, maintained and supervised.

The plaintiff bemoaned that, "regrettably, the division of the farm is yet to be done" among her siblings and other family members.

According to Amma Serwaa, the defendants have evinced every intention to continue with their trespassing conduct and therefore pleading with the Court to grant her the following reliefs.

"An order of perpetual injunction directed against the defendants, their agents and servants, privies, etc", counsels for the plaintiff are pleading.

"Further orders as the Honourable Court may deem it fit to make", they added.

Wherefore, the plaintiff claims all the relief endorsed on the writ of summons.

