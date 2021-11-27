ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Be ready to accept postings to where your services will be needed — GES Director General to newly qualified teachers

By Joshua Owusu Yeboah
Education Be ready to accept postings to where your services will be needed — GES Director General to newly qualified teachers
NOV 27, 2021 LISTEN

The Director General for Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Akwesi Amankwah on Tuesday, November 23 said the 2020 newly qualified teachers who are waiting for their recruitment should be ready.

He noted that the processes surrounding the long-awaited postings have been completed for them to be posted soon.

The Ministry of Finance on 19th November, 2020 granted financial clearance to the Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum to enable the Ghana Education Service to recruit sixteen thousand, eight hundred and fifty(16,850) newly trained teachers for the service.

In an interview after the launching of Wesley College centenary anniversary, Prof. Akwesi Amankwah affirmed that the financial clearance is for only those who completed College of Education in 2020, completed their one-year mandatory national service and have passed their Licensure Examination.

He added that plans are far advanced towards the opening of the portal for the recruitment of qualified teachers in a week or two from now.

He further admonished that qualified applicants should endeavour to accept postings to where their services will be needed.

"An attempt to deny your place of postings will be forfeited by the applicant and the opportunity will be given to an interested applicant," he added.

He added that GES has collaborated with World Bank to provide Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Programs ( GALOP) for about ten thousand basic schools in Ghana.

The challenge, he noted is that its effectiveness has been low, therefore GES has planned to post the NTTs to such schools in order for each pupil to benefit from such program.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Gushegu Demonstration JSS pupils sit on bare floor for exams over lack of furniture
29.11.2021 | Education
Tourism Minister announces scholarship package for best performing Ghanasco student
29.11.2021 | Education
NAPO honoured as King of Education in Ghana
29.11.2021 | Education
Increase funds for education sector in 2022 budget to address infrastructural gaps – SEND Ghana to parliament
29.11.2021 | Education
Increase school feeding grant to GHS2 per child to improve meal quality – SEND Ghana to gov’t
29.11.2021 | Education
Kufuor congratulates ‘alma mater’ Prempeh College for winning 2021 NSMQ
27.11.2021 | Education
2021 NSMQ: Prempeh College silence bragging PRESEC in exciting final to win 5th title
26.11.2021 | Education
Modernghana report get results as dilapidated Nabori Primary School block receives attention
26.11.2021 | Education
Government must extend free uniform, feeding and BECE registration to private schools — GNAPS
25.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line