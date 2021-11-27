Be ready to accept postings to where your services will be needed — GES Director General to newly qualified teachers

The Director General for Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Akwesi Amankwah on Tuesday, November 23 said the 2020 newly qualified teachers who are waiting for their recruitment should be ready.

He noted that the processes surrounding the long-awaited postings have been completed for them to be posted soon.

The Ministry of Finance on 19th November, 2020 granted financial clearance to the Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum to enable the Ghana Education Service to recruit sixteen thousand, eight hundred and fifty(16,850) newly trained teachers for the service.

In an interview after the launching of Wesley College centenary anniversary, Prof. Akwesi Amankwah affirmed that the financial clearance is for only those who completed College of Education in 2020, completed their one-year mandatory national service and have passed their Licensure Examination.

He added that plans are far advanced towards the opening of the portal for the recruitment of qualified teachers in a week or two from now.

He further admonished that qualified applicants should endeavour to accept postings to where their services will be needed.

"An attempt to deny your place of postings will be forfeited by the applicant and the opportunity will be given to an interested applicant," he added.

He added that GES has collaborated with World Bank to provide Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Programs ( GALOP) for about ten thousand basic schools in Ghana.

The challenge, he noted is that its effectiveness has been low, therefore GES has planned to post the NTTs to such schools in order for each pupil to benefit from such program.