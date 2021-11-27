ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.11.2021 Social News

1984 year group hands over newly constructed borehole to Damongo school on 50th anniversary celebration

1984 year group hands over newly constructed borehole to Damongo school on 50th anniversary celebration
27.11.2021 LISTEN

As part of efforts by the old students to mitigate the water shortage in Damongo Senior High School, the 1984 year group drilled a borehole, mechanised and pipped the water to the John Mahammah and Ewutomah House.

The said water system was handed over by the 1984 batch to the old students association to be commissioned after the programme and officially handed over to the school.

Handing over the water system on behalf of 1984 year group, Tolodompewura Abdallah Ahmed aka Monor a member of the year group and also the acting National Vice President of the Oldstudents Association said the problem of insufficient water in the school is due to insufficient underground water and lamented that many people have put lots of efforts to get water to the school with little or no success.

Chief Monor called on government and other agents to make it a policy to provide rainwater harvesting facilities when putting up public buildings.

The President of the association who took delivery of the system thanked D84 and said it would go a long way to reduce students movement to town in search of water.

Other people who witnessed the ceremony include but not limited to Messrs Atomy Sasa, Bala, Sofo Sulemana, Lawyer Zankawa, George Attah.

Meanwhile, the 50th anniversary celebration of the school which is slated for today, Saturday, November 27 is expected to be graced by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamuud Bawumia and a host other high ranking government officials.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
CK Tedam University staff suspends strike over payroll issues
27.11.2021 | Social News
What happened is good for democracy — Gyampo on 2022 budget 'rejection'
27.11.2021 | Social News
Cocoa farmers, others to boycott 2021 National Farmers Day Celebration
27.11.2021 | Social News
Fuel price hikes: GPRTU reschedules strike to December 1
26.11.2021 | Social News
Retired senior police capo banned from holding, obtaining driving license
26.11.2021 | Social News
NIA registration in Techiman face setbacks over lack of staff, offices
26.11.2021 | Social News
VIDEO: Police camera captures five cars for indiscipline on road
26.11.2021 | Social News
Accra: Police cameras capture five drivers breaching road regulations
26.11.2021 | Social News
Report within 24hours – MTTD order offenders captured on video
26.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line